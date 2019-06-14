More People Want to Buy Meghan Markle’s Shoes Than Kate Middleton’s, According to Lyst

There’s no disputing that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, both have major influence over the fashion industry. Case in point: it’s not uncommon for a certain item to sell out once one of the duchesses has been spotted in it. But does one of them hold more power to sell shoes than the other?

According to a fashion search platform Lyst, Markle’s fashion choices have sparked a 216% increase in online demand in the week following a public appearance, which is double that of Middleton’s 119%. This information is based on the analysis of over 20 million search queries from the past two years.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle arrive for Christmas Day services in Sandringham, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lyst revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s most influential fashion moment so far took place at the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ Investiture at Buckingham Palace in March. The silver and gold brocade dress, which she paired with an Amanda Wakeley coat and Paul Andrew pumps, led to a 500% rise in online demand for brocade dresses over the following 24 hours.

Lyst also reports that when Markle made her first public appearance alongside Middleton in 2017, her brown Stuart Weitzman boots caused a stir, triggering a 52% increase in demand for the brand.

In April, FN chatted with Sarah Flint, one of the former “Suits” star’s go-to favorite shoe designers, about “the Meghan Markle effect.”

Meghan Markle wears a Karen Walker trench coat and Sarah Flint pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“She’s a wonderful person to have your brand associated with. I think what she’s doing is amazing, and it is a thrill to have anyone you admire wear your shoes,” she shared. Flint also added that compared to other celebs that have worn her shoes such as Lady Gaga, Amal Clooney and Blake Lively, Markle is the one that comes up the most when you Google her brand.

