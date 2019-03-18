Meghan Markle’s Latest Vintage Look Is From This London Boutique

Meghan Markle has her pick of designer clothing, but the duchess has, on more than one occasion, reached for vintage clothing, a choice that sends a message about promoting sustainability and appreciating the value of well-made garments. It’s an act that feels right in line with her beliefs — and in fact, she’s been known to favor under-the-radar brands linked to social causes (her eco-friendly Vejas sneakers and her Outland Denim jeans that are made by women rescued from human trafficking and exploitation are two such examples).

But Markle’s thrifty threads are no ordinary secondhand pieces — they’re one-of-a-kind couture creations that have been thoroughly vetted, carefully curated and wonderfully preserved by William Vintage, a London-based boutique that since opening its doors in 2009 has prided itself for selling “the finest vintage clothing in the world.”

And so it appears. For the duchess’ latest outing yesterday — the christening of Lena Tindall in Cherington, Gloucestershire, England — she chose a stunning Dior Haute Couture evening silk brown coat from the 1960s.

Last month, when in New York City for her baby shower, the mom-to-be was seen in a Courrèges Haute Couture black trapeze coat in matelassé silk from 1965.

Meghan Markle heading out for lunch in New York. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

And on Feb. 1, to meet members of the public at the Bristol Old Vic, Markle once again turned William Vintage for a 1960s black cashmere wool coat with a scarf collar attached.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Bristol. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With incredibly rare sartorial gems in its inventory, it’s not surprising that the Duchess of Sussex isn’t the only A-list celebrity fan of William Vintage; others include Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Tilda Swinton, Kate Moss, Rachel Zoe and Victoria Beckham. Most recently, on March 12, Clooney made headlines everywhere when she attended a dinner hosted by Prince Charles to celebrate The Prince’s Trust at Buckingham Palace in a stunning white Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland Grecian-style cape and gown from the spring ’07 collection.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince’s Trust dinner at Buckingham Palace in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For vintage-lovers who want to get their hands on William Vintage finds, we have some good and bad news. The bad news: William Vintage has only one flagship — 2 Marylebone Street in London. Good news: coveted vintage creations like a 1991 Yves Saint Laurent Couture suit or a 1990 Gianni Versace minidress from William Vintage are available online at Farfetch and at 1stdibs. Bad news: These museum-worthy pieces cost thousands of dollars — at least.

