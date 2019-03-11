Meghan Markle Changes Into a Victoria Beckham Dress and Satin Pumps for Commonwealth Day Service

While sister-in-law Kate Middleton went for her favorite coat dress by Catherine Walker for the U.K.’s annual Commonwealth Day service, Meghan Markle opted for a fresh-off-the-runway look.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to give birth to her first child next month, was snapped arriving at Westminster Abbey wearing a Victoria Beckham fall ’19 chain-print dress. She styled the cream-colored midi dress, which retails for $1,850, with a matching coat and a white pillbox hat.

Meghan Markle wearing a chain-print Victoria Beckham fall ’19 dress with dark green satin heels and a matching clutch. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, she wore a pair of dark green satin pumps featuring a sky-high stiletto heel and a timeless pointed toe. The 37-year-old former “Suits” star further accessorized with a coordinating dark green clutch purse and understated stud earrings.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing dark green satin heels with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham’s fall ’19 collection debuted at London Fashion Week last month. The designer showcased an assortment of boots coming in peep-toe styles and vibrant hues for the upcoming fall season. The British pop star-turned-creative director attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry last May.

Meghan Markle wearing an Erdem fall ’19 coat and dress with Aquazzura’s Deneuve bow-embellished pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

