Meghan Markle Changes Into a Victoria Beckham Dress and Satin Pumps for Commonwealth Day Service

By Allie Fasanella
While sister-in-law Kate Middleton went for her favorite coat dress by Catherine Walker for the U.K.’s annual Commonwealth Day service, Meghan Markle opted for a fresh-off-the-runway look.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to give birth to her first child next month, was snapped arriving at Westminster Abbey wearing a Victoria Beckham fall ’19 chain-print dress. She styled the cream-colored midi dress, which retails for $1,850, with a matching coat and a white pillbox hat.

For shoes, she wore a pair of dark green satin pumps featuring a sky-high stiletto heel and a timeless pointed toe. The 37-year-old former “Suits” star further accessorized with a coordinating dark green clutch purse and understated stud earrings.

Victoria Beckham’s fall ’19 collection debuted at London Fashion Week last month. The designer showcased an assortment of boots coming in peep-toe styles and vibrant hues for the upcoming fall season. The British pop star-turned-creative director attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry last May.

