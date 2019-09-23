Meghan Markle Recycles Blue Shift Dress & Affordable Wedges on Cape Town Trip

She may be royalty, but Meghan Markle still loves to rewear favorite pieces.

The Duchess of Sussex plucked a blue Veronica Beard shift dress from her closet to wear today while visiting the District 6 Museum in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan Markle wearing a Veronica Beard dress with Castañer espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s Castañer shoes. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, Markle selected another old favorite: Castañer’s Carina espadrille wedges. The Carina has a black canvas upper, a 3-inch wedge heel and a ribbon tie detail at the ankle. It’s available to purchase on Net-a-Porter.com for just $120.

Castañer’s Carina espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

When the duchess first wore her Veronica Beard dress, on an October trip to Tonga, she styled it with completely different footwear. Rather than going for summery footwear, Markle selected baby blue pumps from American retailer Banana Republic.

Meghan Markle wears a Veronica Beard shirtdress and Banana Republic pumps in Tonga in October 2018. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle often recycles favored pieces for public appearances, from clothing to shoes and other accessories.

The former “Suits” star proved the versatility of her accessibly priced Castañer wedges today, wearing them with two dresses.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Cape Town’s District 6 Museum on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Before slipping into the Veronica Beard frock, Markle wore the shoes with a printed black-and-white wrap dress from Maya Miko.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Aside from Castañer, other go-to shoe brands for the duchess include Manolo Blahnik, Sarah Flint and Tamara Mellon.

Click through the gallery to see 11 times when Meghan Markle stepped out in shoes that weren’t high heels.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Launches Smart Works Fashion Line Wearing Designs She Helped Create

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Glamour to ‘The Lion King’ London Premiere

Meghan Markle Achieves Flawless Legs With These High-Tech Nude Tights