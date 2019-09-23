Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Recycles Blue Shift Dress & Affordable Wedges on Cape Town Trip

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
View Gallery 11 Images

She may be royalty, but Meghan Markle still loves to rewear favorite pieces.

The Duchess of Sussex plucked a blue Veronica Beard shift dress from her closet to wear today while visiting the District 6 Museum in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan, Castañer shoes, wedge sandals, Veronica beard Dress, blue shift dress, legs, celebrity style, royal style, Duchess of Sussex at District 6 museum, Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019
Meghan Markle wearing a Veronica Beard dress with Castañer espadrille wedges.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle, Castañer, espadille wedges, celebrity style, Cape Town, South Africa
A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s Castañer shoes.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, Markle selected another old favorite: Castañer’s Carina espadrille wedges. The Carina has a black canvas upper, a 3-inch wedge heel and a ribbon tie detail at the ankle. It’s available to purchase on Net-a-Porter.com for just $120.

Castañer's Carina espadrille wedges.
Castañer’s Carina espadrille wedges.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

When the duchess first wore her Veronica Beard dress, on an October trip to Tonga, she styled it with completely different footwear. Rather than going for summery footwear, Markle selected baby blue pumps from American retailer Banana Republic.

veronica beard cary blue dress, Meghan Duchess of Sussex attends the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou CollegePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Tonga - 26 Oct 2018Tupou College, which is the oldest secondary school in the Pacific, founded by a British missionary in 1866. Their Royal Highnesses will dedicate two forest reserves at the school's on-site forest, the Toloa Forest Reserve, the last remaining forest area on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, and the Eua National Park Forest Reserve, located at the Island of Eua to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy
Meghan Markle wears a Veronica Beard shirtdress and Banana Republic pumps in Tonga in October 2018.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle often recycles favored pieces for public appearances, from clothing to shoes and other accessories.

The former “Suits” star proved the versatility of her accessibly priced Castañer wedges today, wearing them with two dresses.

Meghan Markle, Castañer shoes, wedge sandals, Veronica beard Dress, blue shift dress, legs, celebrity style, royal style, Duchess of Sussex at District 6 museum, Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019 Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at District 6 museum, Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Cape Town’s District 6 Museum on Sept. 23.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Before slipping into the Veronica Beard frock, Markle wore the shoes with a printed black-and-white wrap dress from Maya Miko.

meghan markle, printed black and white dress, castaner shoes, espadrille wedges, royal style, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town on Sept. 23.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Aside from Castañer, other go-to shoe brands for the duchess include Manolo Blahnik, Sarah Flint and Tamara Mellon.

Click through the gallery to see 11 times when Meghan Markle stepped out in shoes that weren’t high heels.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Launches Smart Works Fashion Line Wearing Designs She Helped Create

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Glamour to ‘The Lion King’ London Premiere

Meghan Markle Achieves Flawless Legs With These High-Tech Nude Tights

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad