Meghan Markle Wears Navy at Trooping the Colour for First Official Royal Appearance Since Son’s Birth

Meghan Markle is back on royal duty after giving birth to son Archie last month.

The 37-year-old was stylish in a navy ensemble at Trooping the Colour in London today alongside husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle smiles at Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour parade. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former “Suits” star wore a chic coat and dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the British Givenchy designer responsible for her much buzzed-about wedding look. She tied together her look with a matching hat by Noel Stewart, wearing her hair pulled into a bun.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade. CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

In addition to the prince, the ex-actress’s carriage also featured Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles. This marked the first year the foursome rode together, as last year Markle and Prince Harry got their own carriage.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie just five weeks ago and has taken a break from royal duties to spend time with her son at Frogmore Cottage.

Last year, Markle and Prince Harry jetted back from their honeymoon just in time for Trooping the Colour. The duchess opted for a head-to-toe blush look at the event, turning heads in an off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera and a matching flat-brimmed hat. She wore her hair cascading down her shoulders in loose waves.

Meghan Markle’s 2018 Trooping the Colour look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

