Meghan Markle’s Shoes Voted Top 5 Fashion Fail of the Decade

Love the Sales, a leading online source for shopping designer sales surveyed British women on their thoughts about celebrities’ fashion choices from the past decade, and they made their opinions known about which duchess has the best style.

Even though it’s been over 2 years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, the people have not forgotten about her slight faux-pas on that day. Markle was seen in photos wearing shoes that were considered too big by some observers, and it landed her on the final spot in the survey’s “Top Five Fashion Fails of the Twentyteens.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement in November 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the announcement in November 2017, the Duchess of Sussex wore Aquazzura’s Matilde suede nude sandals that retail for $695. Royal fans were quick to notice that the shoes were too big on her feet and gaped at the heel; though the oversized fit is a styling hack to avoid blisters on the back of the foot, it was still viewed as a faux pas on the British survey.

Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton also made the list, but for her fashion successes. The Duchess of Cambridge’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress from her 2011 nuptials to Prince William nabbed the top spot for the “Top Five Fashion Wins of the Twentyteens.” She also earned the No.2 spot for the top fashion icons of the decade behind British television presenter Holly Willoughby.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wed in 2011. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Here are the rankings from Love the Sales’ survey.

Top Five Fashion Icons of the Twentyteens



Holly Willoughby Kate Middleton Rihanna Michelle Keegan Dame Helen Mirren

Top Five Fashion Fails of the Twentyteens

Gemma Collins’ garish, orange dress with shoulder pads at the 2017 ITV Summer Party Lady Gaga’s meat dress at the 2010 VMAs Miley Cyrus hosting the 2015 MTV awards Kim Kardashian’s 2013 Met Gala Givenchy dress compared to Mrs. Doubtfire Meghan Markle’s 2017 engagement outfit with shoes that were too big

Top Five Fashion Wins of the Twentyteens

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress Holly Willoughby at The Pride of Britain Awards Beyonce’s Givenchy couture at 2015 Met Gala Jennifer Lopez’s green Versace dress, spring ’20 runway Rihanna Michelle Keegan Dame Helen Mirren

