Meghan Markle Repeats Power Pumps & Shirt Dress Combo in Johannesburg

Meghan Markle has a new favorite styling formula these days: a shirt dress and power pumps.

The Duchess of Sussex today repeated the combination as she and husband Prince Harry continued their royal tour in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct. 2. CREDIT: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/Shutterstock

For the occasion, Markle looked chic in a white shirt dress, choosing a long-sleeved number with a bow at the waist.

For footwear, the former “Suits” star selected one of her go-to shoe styles: Stuart Weitzman’s Legend. The sold-out shoe features a 3-plus-inch stiletto heel, a beige suede upper and a low-cut vamp.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The duchess completed her look with red tasseled earrings from Madewell (marked down to $22.40 on Shopbop.com).

Markle opted for the same pumps yesterday, teaming them with a $140 trench dress from Banana Republic. The Legend, sold out due to popular demand, has been a staple of the Northwestern alum’s wardrobe since her marriage into the British royal family.

Meghan Markle wearing Banana Republic with Stuart Weitzman heels in Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The addition of Markle to the clan has “really upped the interest in royal style,” according to Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

“There has long been a contingent of Kate [Middleton] fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers. Meghan, with her minimalist yet fashion-forward pieces from an array of fashion houses, has brought in a new audience,” Holmes explained to FN.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a township to learn about Youth Employment Services in Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

