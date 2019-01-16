Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Princess Diana With Her Sparkly Night-Out Look

After visiting pet charity Mayhew solo earlier today, Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry for a date night, attending the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem” at Royal Albert Hall in London. The show benefits the prince’s charity Sentebale.

The duchess, who is six months pregnant now, sparkled in a stunning navy sequined Roland Mouret Sarandon gown featuring a bateau neckline, a front twist detail, long sleeves and a sultry thigh-high slit. The creation from the French fashion designer retails at nearly $5,595. For footwear, she reached for Stuart Weitzman’s celeb-favorite Nudistsong sandals in classic black suede.

The timeless sandal, which seamlessly completed her glittery gown, costs nearly $400. The 37-year-old mother-to-be further accessorized her glamorous red carpet look with a black satin Givenchy clutch with a jeweled clasp and Princess Diana’s Heirloom bracelet.

Meghan Markle wearing a Roland Mouret gown with Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandals in black suede. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier this week, the former “Suits” actress shared that she’s set to give birth this spring, specifically early May.

Markle wears Princess Diana’s Heirloom bracelet. CREDIT: Splash

