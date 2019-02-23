Meghan Markle Makes a Bold Arrival in Morocco in Red Dress & Classic Pumps

Meghan Markle made a bold style statement as she stepped off the plane with Prince Harry in Casablanca, Morocco today.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stylish in a red knee-length Valentino dress with embroidered cape detailing and three-quarters sleeves.

Meghan Markle arriving to the airport in Casablanca on Feb. 23. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old teamed the elegant dress with nude heels. While Markle often selects footwear from Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman, she went with a different brand today: Dior. Dubbed the Essence, the pumps feature an arched to elongate the wearer’s leg, a pointed toe and a 4-inch heel. They retail for $665.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s Dior Essence pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The former “Suits” star accessorized with a pale pink Dior clutch with gold hardware and a red handle. She carried a pair of elegant nude leather gloves in her hands.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving together in Casablanca. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper by his wife’s side in a gray suit and brown lace-up shoes.

This marks the couple’s final trip before Markle gives birth to their first child this spring.

The duchess arrived in Morocco on the heels of another trip abroad, as she was feted by celebrity pals at a baby shower in New York.

Markle went with more dressed-down looks on her New York visit, leaving for the airport Wednesday evening in comfy Lululemon leggings and Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.

