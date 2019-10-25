Meghan Markle Goes Monochromatic in Suede Pumps For a Discussion on Gender Equality

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry arrived today at Windsor Castle for a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex chose a monochromatic ensemble with a burgundy sweater, a Hugo Boss red leather skirt and color-coordinated pumps.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s suede heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her suede shoes from Sarah Flint retail for $355 and feature a subtly scalloped and pointed toe as well as a thin, tall heel. Markle was joined at the discussion by Prince Harry who wore a light blue suit with a thin black tie.

When asked about how she feels about having Markle wear her shoes, designer Sarah Flint told FN: “She’s a wonderful person to have your brand associated with. I think what she’s doing is amazing, and it is a thrill to have anyone you admire wear your shoes.”

The Duchess attended the One Young World Summit opening ceremony earlier this week at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She wore a sold-out frock from Aritiza’s Babaton label and a different pair of colorful suede heels: Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Meghan Markle in a Babaton dress and Manolo Blahnik heels at the One Young World Summit in London on Oct. 22. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

At the One Young World Summit, Markle joined world leaders and activists to discuss some of the globe’s biggest issues including today’s topic, gender equality, a cause she has been advocating for for years.

Click through the gallery to see some of Meghan Markle’s most talked-about looks.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Pops in $138 Purple Dress & Blue Suede Pumps at One Young World Summit