Meghan Markle Pops in $138 Purple Dress & Blue Suede Pumps at One Young World Summit

By Ella Chochrek
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Meghan Markle in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Meghan Markle in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Meghan Markle in Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Meghan Markle was no shrinking violet in this look.

The Duchess of Sussex bloomed in a royal purple dress as she stepped out this evening, Oct. 22 to the One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The sold-out frock was from Aritiza’s Babaton label and previously retailed for $138.

meghan markle, aritzia, babaton dress, purple dress, manolo blahnik shoes, blue suede pumps, celebrity style, royal style, british royal, Meghan Duchess of SussexOne Young World Summit opening ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 22 Oct 2019The One Young World Summit is a global forum for young leaders, bringing together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to accelerate social impact. One Young World's mission is to create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership.
Meghan Markle in a Babaton dress and Manolo Blahnik heels at the One Young World Summit in London on Oct. 22.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Markle teamed the bold dress with her go-to shoes: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. Named after French actress Brigitte Bardot, the BB features a low-cut topline, a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel. The shoe has been around for more than a decade and has other celebrity fans such as Kylie Jenner, Melania Trump and Jessica Alba.

meghan markle, manolo blahnik bb pumps, manolo blahnik shoes, shoe detail, feet, blue suede shoes, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, shoe detailOne Young World Summit opening ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 22 Oct 2019The One Young World Summit is a global forum for young leaders, bringing together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to accelerate social impact. One Young World's mission is to create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership.
A closer look at Meghan Markle’s blue suede pumps.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

While the shoe is available in loads of colorways and fabrications — including several more owned by the duchess — she today went with a navy suede pair. Her exact combination is available on Nordstrom.com for $625.

Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
The Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

In  a 2018 interview with FN, Blahnik has praised Markle’s saratorial capabilities, calling the Northwestern alum “sophisticated and elegant with touches of the New York girls but not so uptight.”

“It is a great honor and joy to have my shoes worn by such a beautiful young lady,” he explained. “Meghan is well on her way to becoming a style icon of the 21st century.”

meghan markle, aritzia, babaton dress, purple dress, manolo blahnik shoes, blue suede pumps, celebrity style, royal style, british royal, Meghan Duchess of SussexOne Young World Summit opening ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 22 Oct 2019The One Young World Summit is a global forum for young leaders, bringing together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to accelerate social impact. One Young World's mission is to create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership.Meghan Duchess of SussexOne Young World Summit opening ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 22 Oct 2019The One Young World Summit is a global forum for young leaders, bringing together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to accelerate social impact. One Young World's mission is to create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership.
Meghan Markle in a Babaton dress and Manolo Blahnik heels at the One Young World Summit in London on Oct. 22.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

At the One Young World Summit, Markle joined world leaders and activists to discuss some of the planet’s biggest problems. She attended in the capacity of vice president of The Queens Commonwealth Trust.

