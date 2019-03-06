Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show Some PDA and Their Couple Style at WE Day Event

They may still be newlyweds, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already perfected their couples style. The royal duo made an appearance together at this morning’s WE Day U.K. charity event at London’s Wembley arena, dressed in stylishly coordinated outfits.

Mother-to-be Markle looked effortlessly chic in black skinny pants and a black top layered with a tailored midnight-blue blazer. She accessorized with a simple pair of black suede stiletto pumps and gold bangle bracelets. Prince Harry, meanwhile, complemented his wife in a charcoal gray jacket worn with gray jeans. He topped off his look with chocolate-brown suede lace-up oxford shoes.

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry on stage at the WE Day U.K. event in London. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The couple holds hands on stage. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Markle’s appearance at the event was a surprise to the audience. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Prince Harry was on hand to deliver a scheduled speech — but it was Markle’s surprise appearance that sent the 12,000-strong crowd into a frenzy. After wrapping up his remarks, the Duke of Sussex announced that he was “now going to try and drag my wife on stage.” As the audience erupted with cheers, he then escorted a heavily pregnant Markle up the stage stairs. She stood alongside Harry as he spoke a final rallying message to the crowd: “Guys, I am with you and we are with you. Get to work.”

Harry’s passionate speech, which focused on encouraging schoolchildren to do their part to create positive changes in the world, touched on such hot-button topics as climate change, mental health and social media. At one point, he shared a quote from the late Martin Luther King that he said Markle often reminded him about: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

The royal duo exits the stage after Prince Harry encourages the crowd to “get to work.” CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The WE organization was founded in 1995 by a 12-year-old Canadian boy, Craig Kielburger, who wanted to combat child labor after reading a newspaper story about a child factory worker in Pakistan who was murdered for speaking up for human rights. Each year, the charity stages WE Day empowerment events around the world to spread its grassroots movement for change.

