Meghan Markle Chooses One of Her Favorite Shoe Brands to Introduce Baby Sussex to the World

By Allie Fasanella
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco – 24 Feb 2019
Meghan-Markle-and-Prince-Harry-4
The first photos of Baby Sussex are here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted out of a traditional debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London and instead posed with their new son today at Windsor Castle. The 37-year-old actress-turned-duchess, who gave birth on Monday, wore a white dress and classic nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps for the special occasion.

meghan markle and prince harry baby
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their new bundle of joy to the world.
When asked what being a mom has been like so far, Meghan replied, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She then revealed that Baby Sussex apparently “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm” — to which Harry quipped, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

meghan markle, Manolo Blahnik bb pumps, prince harry, baby sussex
Meghan Markle wore a white dress with nude suede Manolo Blahnik pumps to introduce their new son to the world.
The former “Suits” star added, “He’s just been a dream — it’s been a special couple of days.” A name for the baby has yet to be revealed.

baby sussex, prince harry and meghan markle baby son
A close-up look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the newest addition to the royal family.
