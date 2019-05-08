Meghan Markle Chooses One of Her Favorite Shoe Brands to Introduce Baby Sussex to the World

The first photos of Baby Sussex are here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted out of a traditional debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London and instead posed with their new son today at Windsor Castle. The 37-year-old actress-turned-duchess, who gave birth on Monday, wore a white dress and classic nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps for the special occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their new bundle of joy to the world. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When asked what being a mom has been like so far, Meghan replied, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She then revealed that Baby Sussex apparently “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm” — to which Harry quipped, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

Related Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Reactions From Designers, Celebrities Meghan Markle Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Manolo Blahnik & More Designers Sound Off on Their Campiest Shoes That Are Perfect for Met Gala 2019

Meghan Markle wore a white dress with nude suede Manolo Blahnik pumps to introduce their new son to the world. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former “Suits” star added, “He’s just been a dream — it’s been a special couple of days.” A name for the baby has yet to be revealed.

A close-up look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the newest addition to the royal family. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for a look at Meghan Markle’s maternity style.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

Queen Letizia Wears a Meghan Markle-Inspired Denim Dress and Classic Navy Pumps in Mozambique