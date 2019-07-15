Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Mingle With Beyonce and Jay-Z at “The Lion King” Premiere in London

Beyonce and Meghan Markle mingle at the London premiere of "The Lion King."

The London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake saw two of the world’s most famous couples come together.

After walking the star-studded red carpet, Beyonce and Jay-Z linked up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The two pairs were captured embracing and chatting like longtime friends before watching the film, which stars Beyonce and Donald Glover.

Beyonce and Jay-Z chat with Meghan Markle at the London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Formation” singer, who voices Nala in the movie, showed off a shimmering gold off-the-shoulder gown boasting a dramatic thigh-high slit paired with matching stiletto sandals.

Beyonce and Meghan Markle have a moment with their husbands off to the side. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former “Suits” actress wore a semi-sheer black Jason Wu flared dress with black satin Aquazzura slingback pumps featuring crystal detailing on the heel strap.

Beyonce wearing a gold off-the-shoulder dress featuring a thigh-high with gold sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams, who helped produce the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated film, sported custom black leather loafers with his name stamped them. The “Happy singer styled the one-of-a-kind shoes with white Human Made socks and a black suit with shorts.

Pharrell Williams poses with wife Helen Lasichanh at the London premiere of “The Lion King.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams wearing custom black leather loafers featuring his name on the front strap. CREDIT: Shutterstock

