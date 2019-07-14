Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Glamour to “The Lion King” London Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a glamorous appearance Sunday evening at the London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake, which stars Beyoncé and Donald Glover.

The royal couple walked the yellow carpet hand-in-hand, both looking sharp in black for the special outing. Markle donned an elegant black Jason Wu flared midi dress featuring a sheer neck and sleeves paired with matching pumps.

meghan markle and prince harry attend the lion king london premiere
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former actress chose a pointy satin slingback style boasting sparkly crystal detailing on the heel strap from one of her favorite brands, Aquazzura. She also carried a black Gucci satin and gold clutch with an embellished butterfly clasp. A sleek updo with diamond stud earrings pulled her look together.

meghan markle and prince harry attend the lion king london premiere
Meghan Markle wearing a black satin semi-sheer dress with matching slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper in a classic black suit with a bow-tie and black lace-up shoes.

meghan markle and prince harry attend the lion king london premiere
A closer look at Meghan Markle sporting pointy black satin slingback pumps featuring sparkly crystal detailing on the heel strap.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, as well as Elton John and his husband David Furnish, were also at the premiere.

