Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bring Glamour to “The Lion King” London Premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a glamorous appearance Sunday evening at the London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake, which stars Beyoncé and Donald Glover.

The royal couple walked the yellow carpet hand-in-hand, both looking sharp in black for the special outing. Markle donned an elegant black Jason Wu flared midi dress featuring a sheer neck and sleeves paired with matching pumps.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former actress chose a pointy satin slingback style boasting sparkly crystal detailing on the heel strap from one of her favorite brands, Aquazzura. She also carried a black Gucci satin and gold clutch with an embellished butterfly clasp. A sleek updo with diamond stud earrings pulled her look together.

Meghan Markle wearing a black satin semi-sheer dress with matching slingback pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper in a classic black suit with a bow-tie and black lace-up shoes.

A closer look at Meghan Markle sporting pointy black satin slingback pumps featuring sparkly crystal detailing on the heel strap. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, as well as Elton John and his husband David Furnish, were also at the premiere.

