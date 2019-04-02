Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Join Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to become your newest Instagram follow.

The royal couple officially joined the photo-sharing platform today with a joint account, @SussexRoyal. In their first post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a gallery highlighting some of their royal engagements and humanitarian work.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal,” the caption read.

For the lead image, the duo posted a graphic indicating that the account was the “official Instagram for their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” along with a crown atop each spouse’s first initial.

Prior to marrying Prince Harry in May, Markle had her own public Instagram account. (The account is no longer active.)

Fans of the royal family have been able to keep up with Markle and Prince Harry through the @KensingtonRoyal profile. That account, which has 7.1 million followers, will now focus primarily on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

@SussexRoyal already has more than 307,000 followers, with its first post shared just over an hour ago.

