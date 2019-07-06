Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Photos from Baby Archie’s Christening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released private photos from their son Archie’s christening that took place today.
The first photo, taken by Chris Allerton, is a family portrait with Markle holding baby Archie, who was born in May, while seated next to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. The couple, who wed last year, is surrounded by their family including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.
The 37-year-old former actress wore a white dress and fascinator while Prince Harry, 34, donned a neutral-toned suit with brown shoes.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The post’s caption revealed that Archie was baptized in “the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.”
Moreover, while the caption mentions Archie’s godparents, it does not share their names. Another close-up black-and-white photo shows Markle cradling her son as she looks lovingly at her husband.
