Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Photos from Baby Archie’s Christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their newborn son, Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released private photos from their son Archie’s christening that took place today.

The first photo, taken by Chris Allerton, is a family portrait with Markle holding baby Archie, who was born in May, while seated next to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. The couple, who wed last year, is surrounded by their family including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The 37-year-old former actress wore a white dress and fascinator while Prince Harry, 34, donned a neutral-toned suit with brown shoes.

The post’s caption revealed that Archie was baptized in “the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.”

Moreover, while the caption mentions Archie’s godparents, it does not share their names. Another close-up black-and-white photo shows Markle cradling her son as she looks lovingly at her husband.

