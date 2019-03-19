Meghan Markle Wears a Black Cape Coat With Sleek Matching Pumps to Honor New Zealand Shooting Victims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at New Zealand House in London today to honor the victims of the deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday.

The couple dressed in somber looks for the outing, in which they signed a book of condolences. The 37-year-old former “Suits” actress, who was pictured greeting High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae with a hongi (traditional nose rub), wore an all-black ensemble.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit New Zealand House in London on to honor the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The eight-months-pregnant duchess donned a collarless black cape coat paired with Aquazzura’s black leather and suede Savoy pumps featuring mesh panels. The style, from one of her favorite shoe brands, retails for $619. Markle further accessorized with gold stud earrings and a black clutch bag.

Meghan Markle wearing a black coat dress with Aquazzura Savoy Pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, 34, looked dapper in a classic navy suit and black shoes.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s black leather and suede Aquazzura Savoy pumps featuring a classic pointed toe with mesh panels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for a look at more of Meghan Markle’s maternity looks.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Latest Vintage Look Is From This London Boutique

Meghan Markle Changes Into a Victoria Beckham Dress and Satin Pumps for Commonwealth Day Service

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show Some PDA and Their Couple Style at WE Day Event