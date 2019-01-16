Meghan Markle Bares Her Bump in a Skintight $35 Dress & Slingbacks

Just days after revealing to the public that she’s set to give birth in early May, Meghan Markle paid a visit to the Animal Welfare Charity in London modeling a chic monochromatic pregnancy look.

The expectant Duchess of Sussex showed off a creamy nude Armani cashmere coat over a form-fitting knit H&M maternity dress, which retails for an affordable $34.99. The 37-year-old former “Suits” star complemented her look with nude suede pumps featuring a classic pointy-toed silhouette.

Meghan Markle steps out for an appearance at the Animal Welfare Charity in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle often wears Manolo Blahnik’s popular BB pumps but today, she opted for the iconic brand’s Allura slingback style. She further accessorized her neutral-toned ensemble by adding a luxe Stella McCartney Shaggy Deer Falabella tote bag, featuring the designer’s signature whipstitching and curb-chain trim. The actress-turned-royal pulled things together with $1,495 Birks Pétale yellow gold and diamond stud earrings.

Megan Markle wears an Armani coat over an H&M maternity dress with matching slingback pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing a pair of nude suede slingback pumps with a classic pointed toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During her visit, Markle, who is a known animal lover, met with members of the community and animals who have benefited from the charity.

