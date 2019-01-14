Meghan Markle Reveals Her Due Date in One of Her Most Colorful Looks Yet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance of 2019 together as a couple visiting the town of Birkenhead, Merseyside, England today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand to meet with local organizations that support groups in the community.

For the public outing, the pregnant former “Suits” star chose a head-turning red look complete with a pair of scarlet pumps. The mom-to-be donned a red Sentaler wrap coat over a chic purple Babaton Maxwell dress courtesy of Aritizia, which is now marked down to just $49.99.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Hamilton Square in the town of Birkenhead, Merseyside. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Markle reached for Stuart Weitzman’s red suede Nouveau heels featuring a classic pointy-toe silhouette and a 4-inch stiletto. The sleek style retails for $375. The 37-year-old royal further accessorized her eye-catching ensemble with a $1,995 tan leather Gabriela Hearst Nina tote bag as well as gold earrings and a bracelet. Meanwhile, Prince Harry complemented his lady in a dapper navy and gray look for the occasion.

Meghan Markle wears a purple dress from Aritzia with a red Sentaler coat and red Stuart Weitzman pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing red pointy-toed Stuart Weitzman Nouveau suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the visit, the duchess opened up to the crowd of well-wishers that she was about six months along and that the royal baby is expected at the end of April or early May. When Kensington Palace announced the news in October, a spring due date was the only piece of information that was revealed.

