Meghan Markle Chooses Playful Plexi Pumps for Her First Appearance of 2019

Meghan Markle pulled out a pair of shoes from her pre-duchess wardrobe for her first royal engagement of the new year.

Visiting the Smart Works charity in London today, the former “Suits” star wore a black knee-length Hatch dress that hugged her growing baby bump. The form-fitting dress — which is the first piece of maternity apparel Markle’s worn during her pregnancy — retails for $218. Over the dress, Markle wore a chic cotton-twill Oscar de la Renta coat that sells for nearly $3,000.

Meghan Markle visits Smart Works in London on Jan. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 37-year-old selected Gianvito Rossi pumps from 2016 — she wore the heels on Instagram before disbanding her account. The trendy shoes feature a black and white spotted pattern, with a stiletto heel and PVC detailing at the sides. The heels are no longer available for purchase.

A close-up at Markle’s Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Smart Works is one of four new patronages Markle announced for the new year. The organization helps longterm unemployed women regain skills and confidence as they look to re-enter the workforce.

Meghan Markle chats with interview coach Marina Novis, during her visit to Smart Works on Jan. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inside the charity, Markle ditched her jacket and got down to business. After sitting down to talk with one of Smart Works’ interview coaches, the well-dressed royal played the role of stylist, looking through racks of handbags, shoes and apparel as she helped put together an ensemble.

Meghan Markle looks through racks of clothing at Smart Works. CREDIT: Shutterstock

