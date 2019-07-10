Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are on Mom Duty in Smart, Comfy Outfits at Charity Polo Match

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were on royal mom duty in Wokingham, U.K., on Wednesday while their husbands participated in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day match.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed watching her youngest son, 1-year-old Prince Louis, closely while sporting a pretty pink patterned frock. The 37-year-old mother of three paired her dress with a small red leather crossbody bag and her go-to favorite tan suede Castañer Carina espadrilles wedges, which retail for $120.

Kate Middleton wearing a pink dress with tan suede Castañer Carina espadrilles wedges with Prince Louis. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sunglasses perched on her head completed the summery outfit. Meanwhile, Prince Louis looked sweet-as-can-be in green shorts teamed with a navy polo and matching shoes. Middleton’s eldest son Prince George, 5, was also snapped wearing a teal-colored polo.

Kate Middleton, in Castañer wedges, playing with 1-year-old Prince Louis, her youngest son with husband Prince William. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nearby, Meghan Markle cradled her 2-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was privately christened last Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, donned a boxy olive green dress and aviator sunglasses while Archie wore a simple white onesie.

Prince Harry with Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day 2019. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle pictured holding her son, baby Archie, with her nephew, Prince George. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince Harry (L) and Prince William compete in a charity polo match. CREDIT: Shutterstock

