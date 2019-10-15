Meghan Markle Recycles Her Engagement Announcement Dress With Heels Inspired by a Movie Star

As sister-in-law Kate Middleton makes a style splash in Pakistan, Meghan Markle is holding down the fashion fort in London.
The Duchess of Sussex put together a typically chic look today as she attended the WellChild Awards with husband Prince Harry. Markle sported a forest green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress with a bow at the waist, which she wore with a camel-colored coat.
For footwear, the former “Suits” star went with her go-to heels: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. Named after the French actress Brigitte Bardot, the shoes boast a low-cut topline, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The BB pumps are available on Nordstrom.com starting at $625, with prices rising dependent upon materials and color.
The duchess completed her look with an eye-catching accessory: a Montunas tortoiseshell scarf bag. The purse can be purchased on Farfetch.com for $485.
Markle owns BB pumps in a number of colorways and fabrications, but the cognac pair she selected today isn’t new to her wardrobe. The Northwestern alum sported the same shoes on Sept. 12 when she launched her Smart Set capsule workwear collection.
The dress was also a repeat from a very special occasion: Markle’s engagement announcement. In November 2017, the former actress teamed it with strappy Aquazzura pumps and a white coat.
