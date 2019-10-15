Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Recycles Her Engagement Announcement Dress With Heels Inspired by a Movie Star

By Ella Chochrek
As sister-in-law Kate Middleton makes a style splash in Pakistan, Meghan Markle is holding down the fashion fort in London.

The Duchess of Sussex put together a typically chic look today as she attended the WellChild Awards with husband Prince Harry. Markle sported a forest green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress with a bow at the waist, which she wore with a camel-colored coat.

Meghan markle, manolo blahnik bb pumps, celebrity style, brown stilettos, red carpet, green dress, p.a.ro.s.h. dress, Montunas bag, Duchess of Sussex and Prince HarryWellChild Awards, Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK - 15 Oct 2019The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the annual WellChild Awards where they will praise the courage of seriously ill children and their families, and thank those who care for and support them.The WellChild Awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country's seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including the outstanding health, social care and education professionals.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the WellChild Awards in London on Oct. 15.
For footwear, the former “Suits” star went with her go-to heels: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. Named after the French actress Brigitte Bardot, the shoes boast a low-cut topline, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The BB pumps are available on Nordstrom.com starting at $625, with prices rising dependent upon materials and color.

Manolo Blahnik BB pumps
The Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
The duchess completed her look with an eye-catching accessory: a Montunas tortoiseshell scarf bag. The purse can be purchased on Farfetch.com for $485.

Meghan markle, manolo blahnik bb pumps, celebrity style, brown stilettos, red carpet, green dress, p.a.ro.s.h. dress, Montunas bag, Duchess of Sussex and Prince HarryWellChild Awards, Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK - 15 Oct 2019The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the annual WellChild Awards where they will praise the courage of seriously ill children and their families, and thank those who care for and support them.The WellChild Awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country's seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including the outstanding health, social care and education professionals.Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince HarryWellChild Awards, Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK - 15 Oct 2019
Meghan Markle in a P.A.R.O.S.H. dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps and Montunas bag in London, Oct. 15.
Brigitte Bardot French film actress Brigitte Bardot put all her zing into her practice as she rehearsed her curtsey at the Empire Theatre, Leicester Square in London, in preparation for the royal film performance on October 29 when she will be presented to Queen Elizabeth. Eventually Brigitte got it perfectBrigitte Bardot, London, Xen Gbr
Brigitte Bardot poses in 1956.
Markle owns BB pumps in a number of colorways and fabrications, but the cognac pair she selected today isn’t new to her wardrobe. The Northwestern alum sported the same shoes on Sept. 12 when she launched her Smart Set capsule workwear collection.

Meghan Markle launches her Smart Works charity capsule wearing a white shirt by Misha Nonoo and black pants by Jigsaw from the range that she helped to design.
Meghan Markle launches her Smart Works charity capsule wearing a white shirt by Misha Nonoo and black pants by Jigsaw from the range that she helped design in September.
The dress was also a repeat from a very special occasion: Markle’s engagement announcement. In November 2017, the former actress teamed it with strappy Aquazzura pumps and a white coat.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement in November 2017.
