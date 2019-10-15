Meghan Markle Recycles Her Engagement Announcement Dress With Heels Inspired by a Movie Star

As sister-in-law Kate Middleton makes a style splash in Pakistan, Meghan Markle is holding down the fashion fort in London.

The Duchess of Sussex put together a typically chic look today as she attended the WellChild Awards with husband Prince Harry. Markle sported a forest green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress with a bow at the waist, which she wore with a camel-colored coat.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the WellChild Awards in London on Oct. 15. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

For footwear, the former “Suits” star went with her go-to heels: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. Named after the French actress Brigitte Bardot, the shoes boast a low-cut topline, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The BB pumps are available on Nordstrom.com starting at $625, with prices rising dependent upon materials and color.

The Manolo Blahnik BB pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

The duchess completed her look with an eye-catching accessory: a Montunas tortoiseshell scarf bag. The purse can be purchased on Farfetch.com for $485.

Meghan Markle in a P.A.R.O.S.H. dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps and Montunas bag in London, Oct. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brigitte Bardot poses in 1956. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle owns BB pumps in a number of colorways and fabrications, but the cognac pair she selected today isn’t new to her wardrobe. The Northwestern alum sported the same shoes on Sept. 12 when she launched her Smart Set capsule workwear collection.

Meghan Markle launches her Smart Works charity capsule wearing a white shirt by Misha Nonoo and black pants by Jigsaw from the range that she helped design in September. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The dress was also a repeat from a very special occasion: Markle’s engagement announcement. In November 2017, the former actress teamed it with strappy Aquazzura pumps and a white coat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement in November 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see some of Meghan Markle’s favorite shoes that aren’t high heels.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Repeats Power Pumps & Shirt Dress Combo in Johannesburg

Meghan Markle Pairs Her Favorite Pumps With This ’60s-Inspired Dress in South Africa

Meghan Markle’s Entire Outfit Costs Just $300 — and Looks Comfy-Chic — in South Africa