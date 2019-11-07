Meghan Markle Honors Veterans in Somber Look With Slouchy Black Boots

Meghan Markle sported a somber look today as she and husband Prince Harry went to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Duchess of Sussex was dressed in a chic navy coat belted at the waist, which she layered over a black velvet dress.

Meghan Markle at Westminster Abbey Nov. 7. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For shoes, the ex-actress went with slouchy black leather boots set on a block heel. Boots are a go-to every fall and winter, and Markle’s pair was a timeless choice. Trend-forward colorways this year include animal prints aplenty, with ankle boots giving way to knee-high length styles.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s black leather boots. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The former “Suits” star accessorized with a fishnet-accented fascinator by Philip Treacy and smart leather gloves.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was dressed in his Household Division ceremonial military regalia. This is the same uniform the royal wore to his 2017 wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey Nov. 7. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Field of Remembrance is a memorial garden organized on the lawn between Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament each year to coincide with Remembrance Sunday, a U.K. holiday meant to commemorate sevicemen who contributed to the two World Wars and other conflicts. This is Markle’s first appearance at the Field of Remembrance, which the British royal family annually visits.

Click through the gallery to see more of Meghan Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s boot style.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Wears a Casual-Chic Outfit You Can Afford While Baking Cake for Charity

Meghan Markle Pops in $138 Purple Dress & Blue Suede Pumps at One Young World Summit

Meghan Markle Recycles Her Engagement Announcement Dress With Heels Inspired by French Superstar Brigitte Bardot