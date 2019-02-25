Meghan Markle Swaps Stuart Weitzman Boots for Polka-Dot Manolos for Final Day in Morocco

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s third day in Morocco on Monday, the couple visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports before heading to the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat.

The soon-to-be-parents both wore casual looks to get up close and personal with horses and learn about equine therapy for children with special needs. The prince dressed in a black Patagonia puffer jacket, a button-down shirt under a charcoal sweater, gray pants and brown suede shoes. Meanwhile, the pregnant duchess wore a striped top under an army green jacket with black skinny jeans tucked into black suede Stuart Weitzman boots.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old former “Suits” actress reached for the brand’s Brooks boots featuring a block heel and a rounded toe. The calf-length style retails for $598, but it’s now marked down to $328 online at Bergdorf Goodman.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Brooks suede booties in black. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Later, Markle changed into a chic black strapless pleated dress with a white blazer over top and black satin Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps boasting a mesh overlay with cutout velvet polka dots. She accessorized with gold statement earrings. Prince Harry changed into a dapper beige suit for the occasion.

Meghan Markle wearing a black pleated dress with a white blazer over top and slingback Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s black satin slingback pumps featuring mesh overlay with cut-out velvet polka dots. CREDIT: Splash

Click through the gallery to check out more of Meghan Markle’s maternity style.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Embraces Traditional Moroccan Style in Champagne Dior Dress and Heels