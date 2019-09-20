Meghan Markle Stuns in Valentino at Designer Misha Nonoo’s Wedding in Rome

The wedding of designer Misha Nonoo and businessman Michael Hess has drawn quite a famous and, now royal, crowd.

Nonoo’s friend Meghan Markle arrived today with husband Prince Harry wearing a black gown with sheer layering, puffy sleeves and small patterned embellishments from Valentino.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess’ wedding in Rome. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle’s attendance at her friend’s wedding is full circle as Nonoo and Hess actually attended the Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding in 2018. Markle also stepped out earlier this week wearing a shirt from the designer’s brand as she launched her Smart Works charity capsule.

Michael Hess and Misha Nonoo at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, May 19, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle launches her Smart Works charity capsule wearing a white shirt by Misha Nonoo and black pants by Jigsaw from the range that she helped to design, Sep. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to Meghan and Prince Harry, the guest list for the Italian wedding also featured James Corden, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Ivanka Trump.

Trump arrived with her husband Jared Kushner wearing a champagne gown with a coordinating sheer cape.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive at the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome. CREDIT: Shutterstock

