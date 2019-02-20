Meghan Markle Reaches for Tamara Mellon Boots for Dinner With Serena Williams

After celebrating her pregnancy with some of her nearest and dearest in NYC yesterday, Meghan Markle met up for dinner with Serena Williams at Ralph Lauren’s swanky Polo Bar. The mother-to-be and the tennis champ were also joined by close pals Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore a navy Victoria Beckham double-breasted coat paired with black Hatch Maternity skinny jeans and black calf-length Tamara Mellon Kindred boots with a soft-looking upper and an architectural heel. Markle accessorized her chic ensemble with a black scarf and a black leather Stella McCartney Falabella Fine Chain tote bag.

Meghan Markle navy Victoria Beckham coat, Hatch Maternity skinny jeans and black Tamara Mellon boots. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Williams opted for a mostly all-black look for dinner, dressing in a black coat featuring pink tartan accents, black leggings and black combat boots. The Nike athlete, 37, also wore thick-rimmed glasses featuring tape in the center and a small black leather top handle bag.

Serena Williams wearing black combat boots with black leggings and a black coat with pink tartan accents. CREDIT: Splash

Williams and Markle reportedly first met at the Super Bowl in Miami in 2010 and have remained close since. Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian attended the former “Suits” star’s wedding to Prince Harry last May.

For more of Meghan Markle’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Stomps Out in Nude Heels & Breaks a Royal Style Rule in NYC Ahead of Baby Shower