Meghan Markle Wears a Casual-Chic Outfit You Can Afford While Baking Cake for Charity

Meghan Markle paid a special visit to the Luminary Bakery’s new location in London earlier this week and showed off her casual-chic style for the occasion.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a $148 J. Crew sweater over a navy and white striped button-down top from British brand With Nothing Underneath; the shirt retails for around $90. She paired the top with dark-wash jeans and a $45 brown belt from Madewell.

Her footwear-of-choice was a pair of white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers that retail for $80. The comfortable sneakers are only one of Markle’s favorite brands that she chooses over heels. In the past, she has worn flat styles from Rothy’s, Aquazzura, Birdies, Veja and Sarah Flint among others.

Meghan Markle wears Adidas Stan Smith sneakers at Luminary Bakery. CREDIT: Sussex Royal

Meghan Markle at Luminary Bakery. CREDIT: Sussex Royal

The Luminary Bakery is a special spot in London. The bakery supports women who come from vulnerable circumstances (abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalization) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed.

The Sussex royal Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes video of Markle at the shop. While in the store, she listened to special live music, helped bake a few goods and sat down with the workers to hear their stories.

