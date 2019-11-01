Meghan Markle Wears a Casual-Chic Outfit You Can Afford While Baking Cake for Charity

Meghan Markle paid a special visit to the Luminary Bakery’s new location in London earlier this week and showed off her casual-chic style for the occasion.
The Duchess of Sussex wore a $148 J. Crew sweater over a navy and white striped button-down top from British brand With Nothing Underneath; the shirt retails for around $90. She paired the top with dark-wash jeans and a $45 brown belt from Madewell.
Her footwear-of-choice was a pair of white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers that retail for $80. The comfortable sneakers are only one of Markle’s favorite brands that she chooses over heels. In the past, she has worn flat styles from Rothy’s, Aquazzura, Birdies, Veja and Sarah Flint among others.
More special moments from The Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Luminary Bakery earlier this week! Please see our previous post for behind the scenes footage and visit @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Luminary Bakery – a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London – is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. Photo © Telegraph
The Luminary Bakery is a special spot in London. The bakery supports women who come from vulnerable circumstances (abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalization) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed.
The Sussex royal Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes video of Markle at the shop. While in the store, she listened to special live music, helped bake a few goods and sat down with the workers to hear their stories.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery – a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London – is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal
