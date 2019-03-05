Meghan Markle’s Style vs. Kate Middleton’s: The Princesses Choose Very Different Dresses for Buckingham Palace Event

The royal Fab Four, as they’ve been dubbed, reunited for a celebration honoring Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Along with their husbands, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made a glamorous appearance at the gathering hosted by the queen. Guests included Prime Minister Theresa May, “Game of Thrones” star Owen Teale and Welsh rock band Stereophonic.

For the occasion, Middleton opted for a design by one of her go-to favorites labels, Alexander McQueen. The 37-year-old mother of three showed off a mint calf-length dress featuring button detailing down the front, billowy sleeves and a frilly high neck. For shoes, she chose a pair of neutral-toned pumps with a classic pointed-toe silhouette. The Duchess of Cambridge also carried a matching mint satin clutch.

Kate Middleton wearing a mint Alexander McQueen dress with neutral-toned pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s neutral-toned pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Markle wore a metallic brocade knee-length dress featuring a romantic floral print under a chic white Amanda Wakeley coat and Paul Andrew’s pointy Pump It Up pumps in beige suede. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex accessorized with bespoke Wilbur & Gussie Charlie silk clutch, a gold Pippa Small Wajiha cuff bracelet and 18-karat yellow gold bar earrings by Maison Birks.

Meghan Markle wearing a white Amanda Wakeley coat over a metallic brocade dress with Paul Andrew pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Meghan Markle wearing Paul Andrew Pump It Up pumps in beige suede. CREDIT: Shutterstock

