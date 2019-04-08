Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Use This Subtle Maternity Fashion Trick to Look Thinner

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might have completely different styles, pregnant or not, but they’ve both utilized this one maternity fashion trick to appear slimmer.

According to multiple sources, the Duchess of Cambridge and the actress-turned-royal have both taken to wearing dresses with shorter hemlines that expose their legs during their pregnancies to make them look thinner all around.

Meghan Markle wearing a black and white printed Reiss minidress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps on March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Although baby bumps are beautiful and should always be embraced, the women likely used to the trick to make themselves look as flattering as possible,” Julia Mullaney writes. High heels are also a staple in both Middleton and Markle’s maternity wardrobes as they elongate the legs.

Meghan Markle wearing a red knee-length Valentino Couture dress with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps in Morocco in February. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

While Middleton, 37, already has three children with Prince William, Markle is expected to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry any day now. The 37-year-old former “Suits” actress’ pal Serena Williams recently told E! News: “she’ll be the best mom, for sure.”

Kate Middleton wearing a green knee-length coat-dress with suede Gianvito Rossi pumps on March 21, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wearing a navy blue coat and dress with navy suede Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps in February 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

