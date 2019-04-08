Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Use This Subtle Maternity Fashion Trick to Look Thinner

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
meghan-and-kate
Meghan-Markle-and-Prince-Harry-7
Meghan-Markle-and-Prince-Harry-8
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco – 24 Feb 2019
Meghan-Markle-and-Prince-Harry-4
View Gallery 35 Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might have completely different styles, pregnant or not, but they’ve both utilized this one maternity fashion trick to appear slimmer.

Related

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Instagram Breaks Guinness World Record

This Princess-Approved Shoe Brand Is Awarded Royal Warrant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Join Instagram

According to multiple sources, the Duchess of Cambridge and the actress-turned-royal have both taken to wearing dresses with shorter hemlines that expose their legs during their pregnancies to make them look thinner all around.

meghan markle, Alexander McQueen, mannolo blahnnik bb pumps, stella mccartney, reiss,
Meghan Markle wearing a black and white printed Reiss minidress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps on March 8.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Although baby bumps are beautiful and should always be embraced, the women likely used to the trick to make themselves look as flattering as possible,” Julia Mullaney writes. High heels are also a staple in both Middleton and Markle’s maternity wardrobes as they elongate the legs.

meghan markle, valentino, red dress, celebrity style, dior, heels, pumps, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at Casablanca airportPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco - 23 Feb 2019
Meghan Markle wearing a red knee-length Valentino Couture dress with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps in Morocco in February.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

While Middleton, 37, already has three children with Prince William, Markle is expected to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry any day now. The 37-year-old former “Suits” actress’ pal Serena Williams recently told E! News: “she’ll be the best mom, for sure.”

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton wearing a green knee-length coat-dress with suede Gianvito Rossi pumps on March 21, 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kate Middleton jimmy choo georgia pumps
Kate Middleton wearing a navy blue coat and dress with navy suede Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps in February 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy style

Want more?

Meet Kate Middleton’s New Stylist — She Has Impressive Credentials

Kate Middleton Repeats Gianvito Rossi Pumps in Rare Joint Outing With Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Instagram Breaks Guinness World Record

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad