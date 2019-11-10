Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Show Off Individual Style With Their Headwear at Remembrance Day Services

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both wore all-black for Remembrance Day Services in London today — but they still managed to show off their individual style sensibilities.

On the somber occasion, the duchesses honored soldiers who’ve fallen in combat. Markle went for a more modern ensemble, while Middleton kept it classic.

Markle wore a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with bow detail, teaming with a belted-waist coat and a lace dress. The former actress accessorized with a poppy pin, which has been used since the 1920s to symbolize those who died during war.

Meghan Markle wears a Stephen Jones hat to Remembrance Day services. CREDIT: Dinendra Haria/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Middleton sported a coat from Alexander McQueen — one of her go-to labels and her choice for her 2011 wedding dress — with a Philip Treacy hat. The Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with her Royal British Legion Codebreakers brooch, a tribute to those who worked in signal intelligence during World War II. The piece costs 30 pounds and is available at Poppyshop.org.uk.

Related Kate Middleton Completes Her Somber Look With This $30 Sparkly Accessory at Festival of Remembrance Meghan Markle Wears Chic Bow-Accented Pumps at Festival of Remembrance Kate Middleton Wears a Meaningful Piece of Jewelry & Spiky Black Pumps in London

Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat and Philip Treacy hat. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Last night, Middleton and Markle both stepped out to the Festival of Remembrance in Kensington, London as part of the royal family’s Remembrance Day schedule.

Middleton sported black velvet Jimmy Choo pumps and a navy dress, while Markle was clad in Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps and a brocade dress.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive to the Festival of Remembrance in London on Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA Meghan Markle wears Aquazzura Deneuve pumps at the Festival of Remembrance in London Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA Fans of both Markle and Middleton are interested in the women’s style, but that doesn’t mean they have the same aesthetic.

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers. Meghan, with her minimalist yet fashion-forward pieces from an array of fashion houses, has brought in a new audience,” explained Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

Click through the gallery to see Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favorite boots to wear.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Honors Veterans in Somber Look With Slouchy Black Boots

Kate Middleton Wears a Meaningful Piece of Jewelry & Spiky Black Pumps in London

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Favorite Boot Styles