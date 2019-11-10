Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Show Off Individual Style With Their Headwear at Remembrance Day Services

By Ella Chochrek
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both wore all-black for Remembrance Day Services in London today — but they still managed to show off their individual style sensibilities.

On the somber occasion, the duchesses honored soldiers who’ve fallen in combat. Markle went for a more modern ensemble, while Middleton kept it classic.

Markle wore a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with bow detail, teaming with a belted-waist coat and a lace dress. The former actress accessorized with a poppy pin, which has been used since the 1920s to symbolize those who died during war.

Meanwhile, Middleton sported a coat from Alexander McQueen — one of her go-to labels and her choice for her 2011 wedding dress — with a Philip Treacy hat. The Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with her Royal British Legion Codebreakers brooch, a tribute to those who worked in signal intelligence during World War II. The piece costs 30 pounds and is available at Poppyshop.org.uk.

Last night, Middleton and Markle both stepped out to the Festival of Remembrance in Kensington, London as part of the royal family’s Remembrance Day schedule.

Middleton sported black velvet Jimmy Choo pumps and a navy dress, while Markle was clad in Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps and a brocade dress.

Fans of both Markle and Middleton are interested in the women’s style, but that doesn’t mean they have the same aesthetic.

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers. Meghan, with her minimalist yet fashion-forward pieces from an array of fashion houses, has brought in a new audience,” explained Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

Click through the gallery to see Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favorite boots to wear.

