Meghan Markle Wows in a Minidress & Her Favorite Manolo Blahniks at International Women’s Day Panel

Meghan Markle stepped out today to speak on a panel with a group of inspiring women for International Women’s Day hosted by King’s College London. The pregnant duchess wore a chic black and white look for the occasion.

The 37-year-old donned a black and white swirl-printed Reiss shift dress underneath a black Alexander McQueen Grain de Poudre wool blazer, which retails for nearly $2,000. For shoes, she reached for her go-to favorite black suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Meghan Markle arrives for a panel discussion hosted by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women’s Day. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The popular $625 style, which comes in a range of colorways and finishes, features a timeless pointy-toe silhouette and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in April, further accessorized with a black faux-leather Stella McCartney clutch bag boasting a gold chain trim.

Others speaking on the panel with the former “Suits” star included Scottish musician and activist Annie Lennox, British model and activist Adwoa Aboah, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, founder of Let Us Learn Chrisann Jarrett and the executive director of Campaign for Female Education, Angeline Murimirwa.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s black suede pointy-toed Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

