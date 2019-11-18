Meghan Markle Is the Most Influential Dresser of 2019, According to Lyst

There’s no denying Meghan Markle’s influence on fashion — after all, the term, “Markle Sparkle” has been coined in reference to the impact her approval has on sales for designers.

Lyst’s just-released 2019 Year in Fashion report offers even further proof of her influence, naming the Duchess of Sussex its No. 1 Power Dresser. According to the fashion search platform, Markle’s outfits fueled an average 216% increase in searches for similar pieces.

When the duchess wore multiple shirt dresses during her recent tour of South Africa, searches for the category rose 45% month-over-month, per Lyst, with her Club Monaco dress in particular spiking by a whopping 570%.

Meghan Markle in a Club Monaco dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps with baby Archie and cleric Desmond Tutu in South Africa in September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

According to Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” Markle’s modern aesthetic means she appeals to a different fan base than sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers. Meghan, with her minimalist yet fashion-forward pieces from an array of fashion houses, has brought in a new audience,” Holmes explained to FN.

Meghan Markle in a Mayamiko dress with Castañer espadrilles in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Aside from Markle, the list includes several stars with major sway among Generation Z. “The King” actor Timothée Chalamet ranks as the No. 2 most influential, followed by “Euphoria” actress Zendaya and “Ocean Eyes” singer Billie Eilish.

Timothée Chalamet in a Louis Vuitton bib at the 2019 Golden Globes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rapper Cardi B ranks No. 5 on the list, with K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink following behind her. Reality star Kylie Jenner, who reigned as Lyst’s top celebrity fashion influencer in 2018, dropped to the No. 7 spot.

Rounding out the top 10, in order, are “Good as Hell” singer Lizzo, One Direction alum Harry Styles and “Pose” star Billy Porter.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano at the 2019 Oscars. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

See the full 2019 Lyst Year in Fashion report here.

Want more?

This Is How Much Today’s Shoppers Are Spending on a New Pair of Sneakers

Lyst Index: Bottega Veneta’s Sandals Are the Most Searched Shoes

The Balenciaga Triple S Is 2018’s Hottest Sneaker, According to Lyst