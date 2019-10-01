Meghan Markle Pairs Her Favorite Pumps With This ’60s-Inspired Dress in South Africa

Meghan Markle is ever loyal to Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the shoes — long a staple of her wardrobe for royal duties — today at Action Aid in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Markle teamed her pumps with a green shirt dress from Room 502. The button-front, short-sleeved frock is designed with actress Romy Schneider’s ’60s wardrobe in mind. It’s available for $455 on the brand’s site.

Meghan Markle in Johannesburg, South Africa wearing a Room 502 dress with Manolo Blahnik shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the Northwestern University graduate stuck with the BB pumps, a go-to that she’d already worn twice on her royal tour. The BB features a low-cut topline, a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. It’s available to shop on Nordstrom.com for $665.

Manolo Blahnik BB pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

In a 2018 interview with FN, Manolo Blahnik shared his thoughts on Markle, calling the duchess “sophisticated and elegant.”

“I like the idea of mixing our culture with that of America, mixing bloodlines is the only way the aristocrats can survive,” the United Kingdom-based designer observed. “Meghan has an incredible charisma, she’s sophisticated and elegant with touches of the New York girls but not so uptight. She moves well but is also pleasant and warm. And warmth and kindness are what we all need at the moment.”

Meghan Markle visits Action Aid in Johannesburg on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aside from Blahnik, other favorite shoe designers of Markle’s include Sarah Flint, Aquazzura and Tamara Mellon.

