Meghan Markle Recycles Chic Givenchy Cape Coat With These Go-To Pumps

Kate Middleton’s not the only royal who knows how to make an old piece look new again.

Meghan Markle stepped out to City University in London today while clad in a Givenchy cape coat that she’d plucked straight from her closet.

The former “Suits” star — who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring — layered the stylish coat over a black top and a flowy midi skirt.

Meghan Markle steps out in a Givenchy cape coat and Stuart Weitzman pumps at London’s City University on Jan. 31. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, she selected Stuart Weitzman’s “Legend” pump, a style that’s been a Markle go-to for a while. The heels feature an ultra-luxe suede upper with a sleek stiletto heel. The vamp is cleverly designed with dips to showcase the arch of the foot, making the shoe a flattering choice. The heels retail for $375.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair pulled neatly back in a ballerina bun and went with minimal jewelry, selecting just a pair of studded earrings and her wedding ring.

Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy cape coat on Jan. 31 in London. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

While Markle’s look was perfectly polished, she went for a more formal look the last time she donned her Givenchy cape coat for Remembrance Day activities on Nov. 11. Paying respects to armed forces who have died in the line of duty, the 37-year-old wore the chic coat with a poppy pinned to the shoulder. She wore her pair pulled back, with a black velvet fascinator on top.

Meghan Markle during Remembrance Day Ceremony in London on Nov. 11. CREDIT: Ray Tan/Shutterstock

See more of Meghan Markle’s maternity style.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Wears One of Her Go-To Shoe Brands for National Theater Visit

7 Affordable Shoes Meghan Markle Loves