11 Times Meghan Markle Didn’t Wear Heels

Since marrying into the British royal family, Meghan Markle has become a style icon.

The 37-year-old has inspired women across the globe to emulate her style. And when it comes to shoes, the Duchess of Sussex tends to favor high heels, opting for sleek pumps from brands like Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura.

But even though Markle typically likes stilettos, she sometimes ditches the heels in favor of flats.

For instance, Rothy’s saw an increase in sales of its pointy-toe black flats after the former actress wore them on the beach in Australia in October. The San Francisco startup is dedicated to sustainability, something it has in common with other labels Markle has championed.

Meghan Markle wears Rothy’s shoes on South Melbourne Beach in Australia. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Another sustainably minded brand that Markle’s helped boost? Veja. The environmentally-conscious label uses ethically sourced cotton for its lining and wild Amazonian rubber for its soles. Online searches for the French company increased by 113% when the “Suits” star wore them on the same Australia tour.

Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers during an October 2018 trip in Sydney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both Rothy’s and Veja are more moderately priced, with shoes retailing for under $200. But the duchess has also worn flat shoes from two of her most-loved designer shoe brands, Aquazzura and Sarah Flint. She had on bow-adorned black flats from Aquazzura for an appearance last month at a Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game in London.

Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura flats at the baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in London. CREDIT: Tim Ireland/Shutterstock

Sarah Flint’s brown leather sandals were Markle’s choice during the October tour of Australia. The Northwestern alum teamed them with a gray and white striped Reformation dress.

Meghan Markle wears a Reformation dress and Sarah Flint sandals in Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

