Meghan Markle Wears Favorite Birdies Slippers to Cozy Up With Prince Harry in Morocco

By Allie Fasanella
After touching down in Morocco with Prince Harry yesterday, Meghan Markle was captured visiting a secondary school in the Atlas Mountains sporting a pair of her favorite affordable flats.

The 37-year-old former “Suits” star — who just celebrated her pregnancy with a star-studded baby shower in New York — donned black velvet Birdies Blackbird smoking slippers. Similar styles from the San Francisco-based shoe brand retail for $120.

birdies blackbird slippers, meghan markle, alice and olivia, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cozy up during their visit to a secondary school in Asni Town in the Atlas Mountains.
Markle paired the slippers, which she’s worn on numerous occasions through the years, with classic black skinny jeans, a plain black top and a chic navy Alice + Olivia Simpson collarless blazer. The duchess, who cozied up to Prince Harry during their trip to Asni Town, further accessorized with sunglasses for the outing.

birdies blackbird slippers, meghan markle, alice and olivia, prince harry
Meghan Markle wears a navy Alice + Olivia Simpson collarless blazer with black skinny jeans and Birdies Blackbird slippers.
Meanwhile, the prince dressed casually in a gray half-zip sweater over a white button-up, black jeans and brown lace-up shoes. The royal couple is expecting their first child together this spring.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing black velvet Birdies Blackbird slippers in Morocco Sunday.
A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing black velvet Birdies Blackbird slippers in Morocco Sunday.
