Meghan Markle Wears Favorite Birdies Slippers to Cozy Up With Prince Harry in Morocco

After touching down in Morocco with Prince Harry yesterday, Meghan Markle was captured visiting a secondary school in the Atlas Mountains sporting a pair of her favorite affordable flats.

The 37-year-old former “Suits” star — who just celebrated her pregnancy with a star-studded baby shower in New York — donned black velvet Birdies Blackbird smoking slippers. Similar styles from the San Francisco-based shoe brand retail for $120.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cozy up during their visit to a secondary school in Asni Town in the Atlas Mountains. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle paired the slippers, which she’s worn on numerous occasions through the years, with classic black skinny jeans, a plain black top and a chic navy Alice + Olivia Simpson collarless blazer. The duchess, who cozied up to Prince Harry during their trip to Asni Town, further accessorized with sunglasses for the outing.

Meghan Markle wears a navy Alice + Olivia Simpson collarless blazer with black skinny jeans and Birdies Blackbird slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the prince dressed casually in a gray half-zip sweater over a white button-up, black jeans and brown lace-up shoes. The royal couple is expecting their first child together this spring.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing black velvet Birdies Blackbird slippers in Morocco Sunday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

