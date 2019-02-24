Meghan Markle Wears Favorite Birdies Slippers to Cozy Up With Prince Harry in Morocco

After touching down in Morocco with Prince Harry yesterday, Meghan Markle was captured visiting a secondary school in the Atlas Mountains sporting a pair of her favorite affordable flats.
The 37-year-old former “Suits” star — who just celebrated her pregnancy with a star-studded baby shower in New York — donned black velvet Birdies Blackbird smoking slippers. Similar styles from the San Francisco-based shoe brand retail for $120.
Markle paired the slippers, which she’s worn on numerous occasions through the years, with classic black skinny jeans, a plain black top and a chic navy Alice + Olivia Simpson collarless blazer. The duchess, who cozied up to Prince Harry during their trip to Asni Town, further accessorized with sunglasses for the outing.
Meanwhile, the prince dressed casually in a gray half-zip sweater over a white button-up, black jeans and brown lace-up shoes. The royal couple is expecting their first child together this spring.
Click through the gallery to check out more of Meghan Markle’s maternity style.
