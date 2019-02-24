Meghan Markle Embraces Traditional Moroccan Style in Champagne Dior Dress and Heels

Leave it to Meghan Markle to upstage the Oscars.

Hours ahead of the big awards show, the 37-year-old pulled off one of her most glamorous looks yet today as she stepped out to a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, in Rabat.

Meghan Markle looks chic in Dior for a reception in Morocco on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former actress wore a custom Dior gown designed to resemble a kaftan — a traditional style embraced by many Moroccan women. Markle’s dress featured crystal embellishment at the sleeves and cape-like draping at the neck.

Meghan Markle’s Dior look from behind. CREDIT: /Shutterstock

For shoes, the Duchess of Sussex selected gold pumps also created by the French house. The elegant shoes had a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Dior shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Northwestern University grad pulled her look together with diamond-covered Birks Snowstorm earrings and a satin Dior D-Bee clutch. She wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Standing by his pregnant wife’s side, Prince Harry was dapper in a navy suit and dark leather shoes.

The duke and duchess began their day with a trip to Asni Town, for which they donned far more casual outfits.

Markle looked chic in a navy Alice + Olivia collarless blazer, which she wore over a black shirt and skinny jeans. The ex-“Suits” star chose black Birdies slippers — which retail for under $200 — to complete her dressed-down ensemble.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cozy up during their visit to the Education For All boarding house in Asni Town in the Atlas Mountains. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The trip to Morocco marks Markle’s final international voyage before she welcomes her first child this spring.

