Meghan Markle Supports Serena Williams in Style at the US Open

Meghan Markle looked extra chic in her finest casual wear at the US Open today in New York.

The duchess donned a denim midi dress as she cheered for her friend, tennis star Serena Williams, who was competing against Bianca Andreescu in the final.

Meghan Markle at the US Open. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The dress was complete with a matching denim belt that was elegantly tied at the front. She placed her trendy sunglasses on the collar of her dress while she watched the match.

The former “Suits” star draped a long light grey jacket over her shoulders as she chatted with other celebrities in the audience, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The 38-year-old met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami and the pair have been friends ever since. Markle consistently supports the athlete in style during her matches, and Williams and Ohanian attended Markle’s star-studded wedding to Prince Harry last year.

Serena Williams in the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open wearing a black bodysuit with Nike sneakers. CREDIT: BRIAN HIRSCHFELD/Shutterstock

Williams is sponsored by Nike and frequently wears her signature Nike Court flair sneakers during her matches. The shoes retail for $120 on the Nike website.

Want More?

How I Did It: Two Female Execs Turn an ‘A-Ha Moment’ Into Meghan Markle-Approved Slippers

Gigi Hadid Cheers on Serena Williams at the US Open in a Canadian Tuxedo & Suede Boots

Serena Williams to Play Maria Sharapova for the First Time at U.S. Open in Round 1

Watch FN’s video on how to take care of your sneakers in the summer