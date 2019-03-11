Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Stuns in Erdem Fall ’19 Runway Look & Favorite Bow-Embellished Pumps for Commonwealth Day

By Allie Fasanella
Meghan Markle made a stylish appearance on Monday visiting London’s Canada House to celebrate Commonwealth Day with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to give birth to her first child with the prince in April, stepped out in a fresh-off-the-runway look courtesy of Canadian-born designer, Erdem Moralioglu. Markle donned a dark green coat with black floral embellishment and a matching dress underneath from Erdem’s fall ’19 collection, which debuted at London Fashion Week just last month.

meghan markle, prince harry, erdem fall 2019, aquazzura Deneuve bow pumps
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Canada House in London for a Commonwealth Day event.
For shoes, the 37-year-old mother-to-be reached for a pair of her favorite black suede Aquazzura Deneuve pumps featuring a 4-inch heel, side cutouts and a bow-embellished detail at the back. The chic style, which she’s worn on numerous occasions, retails for $750.

meghan markle, erdem fall 2019, Aquazzura's Deneuve pumps
Meghan Markle wearing an Erdem fall ’19 coat and dress with Aquazzura’s Deneuve bow-embellished pumps.
The former “Suits” star completed her ensemble by adding a black Givenchy clutch bag and understated stud earrings. Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper as ever in a navy suit paired with shiny black shoes.

meghan markle favorite pumps, 105 bow-embellished suede pumps
A closer look at Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura’s black suede Deneuve pumps featuring side cutouts and bows embellishments at the heel.
