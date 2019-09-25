Meghan Markle & Baby Archie Meet Desmond Tutu — and She’s Wearing Her Go-To Pumps

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa today — and they brought along baby Archie.

Markle wore a printed blue and white silk dress from Club Monaco that retails for under $300.

Meghan Markle in a Club Monaco dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps with baby Archie and Desmond Tutu. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the Duchess of Sussex went with an old favorite: Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump, a style named after French actress Brigitte Bardot. The pointy-toed heel has a low-cut topline and a 4-inch stiletto heel. It’s available to shop on Nordstrom.com for $625.

Manolo Blahnik BB pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

While Markle sported pumps, little Archie went shoeless. The royal baby wore a pair of blue and white striped overalls and Bonpoint socks (available in a seven-pack on Saksfifthavenue.com for $162).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, in Cape Town, South Africa. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tutu, 87, is known internationally for his anti-apartheid and human rights activism; he is also a theologist.

Later in the day, Markle did an outfit change for a visit to Woodstock Exchange, an event for women social entrepreneurs. The ex-actress changed into a black jumpsuit from Everlane ($120 on the brand’s website). For shoes, she stuck with her go-to BB pumps — swapping out her navy pair for classic black.

Meghan Markle wearing an Everlane jumpsuit with Manolo Blahnik heels in Cape Town, South Africa on Sept. 25. CREDIT: CHRIS JACKSON/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: CHRIS JACKSON/Shutterstock

Markle accessorized with gold statement earrings and wore her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

Aside from Manolo Blahnik, the “Suits” star’s favorite footwear brands include Aquazzura, Stuart Weitzman and Sarah Flint.

