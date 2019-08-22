Meghan Markle Debuts Her Workwear Collection in Surprise Visit

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit today to support her royal patronage of Smart Works, a charity dedicated to helping women join or reenter the workforce.

Set to the soundtrack of Bill Withers’ song “Lovely Day” on her official Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex is seen helping women look appropriate for job interviews in on-trend outfits.

Meghan Markle wears a blouse by Frank & Eileen with Stuart Weitzman ’s Legend pumps during a surprise visit to the Smart Works women’s workforce charity on Aug. 21, 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sussex Royal

Markle embraced a casual style and let the other women take the spotlight in their new wares from a capsule collection she curated for the organization. The former “Suits” actress wore a menswear-inspired chambray top by Frank & Eileen; it’s sold out on Nordstrom.com, however the retailer has another color available for $228. She teamed the blouse with skinny jeans and Stuart Weitzman’s sold-out Legend pumps in suede.

#SussexRoyal have posted a behind the scenes preview of the recent promotional shoot for Duchess Meghan’s upcoming @SmartWorksHQ capsule collection (in partnership with @jlandpartners, @InsideJigsaw, @mishanonoo and @marksandspencer). More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U2mWnA2rAF — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 21, 2019

The workwear range she helped edit was designed by her friend Misha Nonoo. The duchess initiated the project after finding mismatched donations the charity received. “I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend Misha Nonoo to design a capsule collection for a work wear wardrobe,” she said in an announcement in January. The line will be available at the retailers and will benefit the charity via a one-for-one model; for every item sold, an item will be donated. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together,” she explained.

Meghan Markle wears a blouse by Frank & Eileen with Stuart Weitzman’s Legend pumps during a surprise visit to the Smart Works women’s workforce charity on Aug. 21, 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sussex Royal

See some of Meghan Markle’s most talked about looks.

Want more?

Everything to Know About Meghan Markle’s Capsule Workwear Line for Charity

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are on Mom Duty in Smart, Comfy Outfits at Charity Polo Match

Meghan Markle Shows Us the Chicest Way to Wear Jeans and Pumps