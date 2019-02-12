Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle’s Angelic Outfit Gives a Subtle Nod to America

By Ella Chochrek
Meghan Markle’s chic style streak continued today as she stepped out to a gala at the Natural History Museum in London today.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a white Calvin Klein bespoke midi dress that retails for nearly $2,000. The American designer’s dress features a turtleneck with the brand’s name embroidered in red and is made of wool.

Meghan Markle, amanda wakeley, coat, ralph lauren, pumps, high heels, olive green, calvin klein, white dress, royal style, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the Natural History Museum gala performance of 'The Wider Earth' in support of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.'The Wider Earth' gala performance, Natural History Museum, London, UK - 12 Feb 2019
Meghan Markle in a Calvin Klein dress with Ralph Lauren pumps.
CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Over the dress, the former “Suits” star wore a white coat by Amanda Wakeley, a go-to brand for sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

For footwear, Markle went with shoes from an American label, Ralph Lauren.

The ex-actress selected olive-colored Celia pumps with an elegant pointed toe and a leather outsole. Although the duchess is expecting her first child in spring, she hasn’t shied away from high heels — and this pair was no exception. The Celia style features a 4-inch heel.

meghan markle, ralph lauren, pumps, high heels, olive green, celebrity shoe style
A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Ralph Lauren pumps.
CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Though not currently available in the colorway Markle selected, the heels are for sale in baby blue and retail for $625.

The 37-year-old’s pulled-together look proves her versatility when it comes to eveningwear.

meghan markle, celebrity style, ralph lauren, green pumps, calvin klein, dress, amanda wakeley, coat, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Natural History Museum gala performance of 'The Wider Earth' in support of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.'The Wider Earth' gala performance, Natural History Museum, London, UK - 12 Feb 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out to the Natural History Museum gala.
CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

For her most recent appearance on Feb. 7 at the Endeavor Fund Awards, the Northwestern University alum stunned in a menswear-inspired dress by Givenchy, the same label that was responsible for her wedding dress. Her shoes — edgy Aquazzura pumps with gold detailing — stood in complete contrast to the classic pumps she chose today.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the red carpet at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Feb. 7.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

