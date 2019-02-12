Meghan Markle’s Angelic Outfit Gives a Subtle Nod to America

Meghan Markle’s chic style streak continued today as she stepped out to a gala at the Natural History Museum in London today.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a white Calvin Klein bespoke midi dress that retails for nearly $2,000. The American designer’s dress features a turtleneck with the brand’s name embroidered in red and is made of wool.

Meghan Markle in a Calvin Klein dress with Ralph Lauren pumps. CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Over the dress, the former “Suits” star wore a white coat by Amanda Wakeley, a go-to brand for sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

For footwear, Markle went with shoes from an American label, Ralph Lauren.

The ex-actress selected olive-colored Celia pumps with an elegant pointed toe and a leather outsole. Although the duchess is expecting her first child in spring, she hasn’t shied away from high heels — and this pair was no exception. The Celia style features a 4-inch heel.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Ralph Lauren pumps. CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Though not currently available in the colorway Markle selected, the heels are for sale in baby blue and retail for $625.

The 37-year-old’s pulled-together look proves her versatility when it comes to eveningwear.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out to the Natural History Museum gala. CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

For her most recent appearance on Feb. 7 at the Endeavor Fund Awards, the Northwestern University alum stunned in a menswear-inspired dress by Givenchy, the same label that was responsible for her wedding dress. Her shoes — edgy Aquazzura pumps with gold detailing — stood in complete contrast to the classic pumps she chose today.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the red carpet at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Feb. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

