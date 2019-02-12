Meghan Markle’s Angelic Outfit Gives a Subtle Nod to America

Meghan Markle’s chic style streak continued today as she stepped out to a gala at the Natural History Museum in London today.
The Duchess of Sussex sported a white Calvin Klein bespoke midi dress that retails for nearly $2,000. The American designer’s dress features a turtleneck with the brand’s name embroidered in red and is made of wool.
Over the dress, the former “Suits” star wore a white coat by Amanda Wakeley, a go-to brand for sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
For footwear, Markle went with shoes from an American label, Ralph Lauren.
The ex-actress selected olive-colored Celia pumps with an elegant pointed toe and a leather outsole. Although the duchess is expecting her first child in spring, she hasn’t shied away from high heels — and this pair was no exception. The Celia style features a 4-inch heel.
Though not currently available in the colorway Markle selected, the heels are for sale in baby blue and retail for $625.
The 37-year-old’s pulled-together look proves her versatility when it comes to eveningwear.
For her most recent appearance on Feb. 7 at the Endeavor Fund Awards, the Northwestern University alum stunned in a menswear-inspired dress by Givenchy, the same label that was responsible for her wedding dress. Her shoes — edgy Aquazzura pumps with gold detailing — stood in complete contrast to the classic pumps she chose today.
