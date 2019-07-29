Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Highlights Female Changemakers for British Vogue Guest Edit

By Ella Chochrek
Meghan Markle is using the September issue of British Vogue for a message that goes beyond fashion.

The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to guest edit the issue, considered to be the most important on the calendar. Markle used her opportunity to highlight female changemakers — with the cover depicting 15 women at the forefront of film, sport, fashion and more. A 16th spot features a mirror, meant to encourage readers to create change of their own.

Meghan markle, British vogue September issue 2019
The cover of British Vogue’s September issue.
CREDIT: PETER LINDBERGH

Notably, Markle herself does not appear on the cover, having decided it would be “boastful” for her to feature in this way.

“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover — whether she would be on it or not,” Enniful explained in a release. “She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”

While the issue includes fashion, Markle and Enniful tackled issues that go deeper. Throughout the pages of the magazine, readers will find features on complex issues like women’s empowerment, mental health and race.

Meghan markle, British vogue September issue 2019
Meghan Markle working behind the scenes to guest edit British Vogue.
CREDIT: PETER LINDBERGH

“To have the country’s most influential beacon of change guest edit ​British Vogue at this time has been an honor, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise,” said Enniful in a release.

Markle is the first person to be tapped as a guest editor for the September issue. It will be available on newsstands and as a digital download beginning Aug. 2.

Below, the full list of the changemakers on the British Vogue cover:

Adwoa Aboah, Mental health campaigner and model

Adut Akech, Model and former refugee

Ramla Ali, Boxer

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Sinead Burke, Diversity advocate and lecturer

Gemma Chan, Campaigner and actor

Laverne Cox, LGBTQIA+ advocate and actor

Jane Fonda, Campaigner and actor

Salma Hayek Pinault, Women’s rights advocate, actor and producer

Francesca Hayward, Royal Ballet principal dancer

Jameela Jamil, Body positivity advocate and actor

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author

Yara Shahidi, Founder of Eighteen x 18 and actor

Greta Thunberg, Climate change campaigner and student

Christy Turlington Burns, Founder of Every Mother Counts and model

