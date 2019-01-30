Meghan Markle Wears One of Her Go-To Shoe Brands for First Solo Appearance

Meghan Markle made a stylish solo appearance in London today visiting the National Theatre — one of her four new royal patronages.
The pregnant former “Suits” star was snapped on her way to the theatre in a chic peachy nude look from Brandon Maxwell’s spring ’19 collection, which debuted on the catwalk at the American designer’s NYFW show last fall. Markle paired the curve-hugging knee-length frock and matching blazer with strappy heels courtesy of one of her go-to brands, Aquazzura.
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex chose the Italian luxury label’s elegant “Very Matilde” pointed-toed pumps in beige suede. The style, which retails for nearly $700, comes with a 4-inch heel and slim shoestring straps that wrap across the front of the foot and tie behind the ankle.
Markle, who’s set to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry this spring, further accessorized her sleek ensemble with a white and gold Carolina Herrera clutch bag.
