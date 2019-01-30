Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Wears One of Her Go-To Shoe Brands for First Solo Appearance

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
mm-1
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
View Gallery 16 Images

Meghan Markle made a stylish solo appearance in London today visiting the National Theatre — one of her four new royal patronages.

The pregnant former “Suits” star was snapped on her way to the theatre in a chic peachy nude look from Brandon Maxwell’s spring ’19 collection, which debuted on the catwalk at the American designer’s NYFW show last fall. Markle paired the curve-hugging knee-length frock and matching blazer with strappy heels courtesy of one of her go-to brands, Aquazzura.

meghan markle, national theater, brandon maxwell spring 2019, aquazzura
Meghan Markle visits the National Theatre wearing a Brandon Maxwell spring ’19 design with Aquazzura heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex chose the Italian luxury label’s elegant “Very Matilde” pointed-toed pumps in beige suede. The style, which retails for nearly $700, comes with a 4-inch heel and slim shoestring straps that wrap across the front of the foot and tie behind the ankle.

meghan markle, national theater, brandon maxwell spring 2019, aquazzura
Meghan Markle makes a solo appearance at the National Theatre in London today.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle, who’s set to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry this spring, further accessorized her sleek ensemble with a white and gold Carolina Herrera clutch bag.

meghan markle, aquazzura Very Matilde 105 pumps
A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura’s “Very Matilde” beige suede pumps featuring a pointed toe and slim wraparound shoestring straps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for a look at Meghan Markle’s most talked-about looks of 2018

Want more?

Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Princess Diana With Her Sparkly Night-Out Look

Meghan Markle Chooses Playful Plexi Pumps for Her First Appearance of 2019

What Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & the Rest of the Royal Family Wore on Christmas Day

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad