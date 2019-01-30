Meghan Markle Wears One of Her Go-To Shoe Brands for First Solo Appearance

Meghan Markle made a stylish solo appearance in London today visiting the National Theatre — one of her four new royal patronages.

The pregnant former “Suits” star was snapped on her way to the theatre in a chic peachy nude look from Brandon Maxwell’s spring ’19 collection, which debuted on the catwalk at the American designer’s NYFW show last fall. Markle paired the curve-hugging knee-length frock and matching blazer with strappy heels courtesy of one of her go-to brands, Aquazzura.

Meghan Markle visits the National Theatre wearing a Brandon Maxwell spring ’19 design with Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex chose the Italian luxury label’s elegant “Very Matilde” pointed-toed pumps in beige suede. The style, which retails for nearly $700, comes with a 4-inch heel and slim shoestring straps that wrap across the front of the foot and tie behind the ankle.

Meghan Markle makes a solo appearance at the National Theatre in London today. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle, who’s set to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry this spring, further accessorized her sleek ensemble with a white and gold Carolina Herrera clutch bag.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura’s “Very Matilde” beige suede pumps featuring a pointed toe and slim wraparound shoestring straps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

