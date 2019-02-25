Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Morocco’s Famous Blue City With Her Latest Outfit

By Claudia Miller
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Morocco nears an end, the Duchess of Sussex today decided to pay tribute to the country’s famous blue city, Chefchaouen, with a patterned frock worn to meet with the Moroccan king and prince. The city is quite literally blue, as the color adorns alleyways and buildings.

The floor-length Carolina Herrera dress featured a baby blue base fabric with a royal blue leaflike design across the body and ruffled sleeves.

The mom-to-be chose a set of nude pumps to pair with her look; they featured a stiletto heel and a pointed toe that popped out from under the long hem of her dress.

In a light gray suit, Prince Harry himself also paid tribute to the country’s rich color by matching his footwear to his wife’s outfit. He had on a pair of blue suede oxford-style shoes with a brown sole.

The royal couple met with King Mohammed VI and his 15-year-old son, Moulay Hassan, crown prince of Morocco, in Rabat.

Earlier today, Prince Harry and Markle were seen dressed down and petting horses to learn about equine therapy for children with special needs at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.

