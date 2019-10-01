Meghan Markle Teams $140 Trench Dress With Designer Heels in Johannesburg

Meghan Markle went for a high-low look today in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a $140 trench coat from Banana Republic, which features a double-breasted front and pockets. The dress is available to purchase in select sizes on the retailer’s website.

Meghan Markle wearing Banana Republic with Stuart Weitzman heels in Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, the former “Suits” actress went with an old favorite: Stuart Weitzman’s Legend pump. The sold-out shoe features a 3-plus-inch stiletto heel, a beige suede upper and a low-cut vamp.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Markle has sported the Stuart Weitzman heels several times, including at the 2018 Invictus Games and on a visit to Sussex, England in October 2018. In Sussex, Markle went for a high-low look similar to today’s ensemble. The royal paired her heels with a $99 & Other Stories shirt and a Boss pencil skirt.

Meghan Markle wears a dark green shirt by & Other Stories, a matching leather pencil skirt by Hugo Boss and beige suede Stuart Weitzman heels in October 2018 in Sussex, U.K. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” told FN that Markle’s style appeals to a different group of people than that of sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

“She and Kate have such different vibes,” Holmes explained. “There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers. Meghan, with her minimalist yet fashion-forward pieces from an array of fashion houses, has brought in a new audience.”

