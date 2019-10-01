Meghan Markle Teams $140 Trench Dress With Designer Heels in Johannesburg

Meghan Markle went for a high-low look today in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Duchess of Sussex sported a $140 trench coat from Banana Republic, which features a double-breasted front and pockets. The dress is available to purchase in select sizes on the retailer’s website.
For footwear, the former “Suits” actress went with an old favorite: Stuart Weitzman’s Legend pump. The sold-out shoe features a 3-plus-inch stiletto heel, a beige suede upper and a low-cut vamp.
Markle has sported the Stuart Weitzman heels several times, including at the 2018 Invictus Games and on a visit to Sussex, England in October 2018. In Sussex, Markle went for a high-low look similar to today’s ensemble. The royal paired her heels with a $99 & Other Stories shirt and a Boss pencil skirt.
Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” told FN that Markle’s style appeals to a different group of people than that of sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
“She and Kate have such different vibes,” Holmes explained. “There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers. Meghan, with her minimalist yet fashion-forward pieces from an array of fashion houses, has brought in a new audience.”
