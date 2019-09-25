Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Dresses Baby Archie in $19 H&M Outfit That Comes With a Special Message

By Charlie Carballo
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa – 25 Sep 2019
Meghan Markle holds the title of Duchess of Sussex, but she’s truly the queen of bargain shopping.

Today, while on a tour in Cape Town, South Africa, the former “Suits” actress selected an affordable outfit from H&M for her son with Prince Harry, Archie. Indeed, it was quite a style statement as it was the 4-month-old’s first official royal engagement when the family met with Desmond Tutu, the Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town.

The blue-striped overalls from the fast-fashion brand retails for $19.99 on Hm.com. Archie’s look was complemented by Bonpoint socks (available in a seven-pack on Saksfifthavenue.com for $162).

baby Archie, meghan markle prince harry son, bay, bonpoint socks, blue overalls, red hair, redhead, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, in Cape Town, South Africa.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Meghan markle, h&m, club Monaco dress, blue and white silk dress, manolo blahnik bb pumps, stilettos, Desmond tutu, baby ARCHIE, meghan markle son, Archie, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019Wearing Club Monaco
Meghan Markle in a Club Monaco dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps with baby Archie, wearing H&M overalls, and cleric Desmond Tutu.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle and Prince Harry are passionate about eco-friendly causes, so her option from H&M’s “Conscious” collection adds another important statement on the world’s stage — sustainability. The retailer’s range features products that have at least 50% sustainable materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South AfricaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie during his first royal engagement in Cape Town, South Africa.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the duchess wore a printed blue and white silk dress from Club Monaco that retails for under $300. For shoes, she teamed the dress with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps in navy blue. They’re available on Nordstrom.com for $625.

Click through the gallery to see all of Meghan Markle’s outfits so far on her tour of Africa.

