Meghan Markle Wears Chic Bow-Accented Pumps at Festival of Remembrance

Meghan Markle recycled shoes from the depths of her closet at the Royal Festival of Remembrance today at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Duchess of Sussex went for a vintage feel with her attire, selecting an understated black dress with a subtle jacquard pattern. The dress featured a V-neckline and a full skirt.

Meghan Markle wears Aquazzura Deneuve pumps at the Festival of Remembrance in London Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Mega For shoes, Markle selected Aquazzura Deneuve pumps, which have long been a staple of her royal wardrobe. The Deneuve boasts a pointed toe, cut-out accents and a bow detail at the back. The silhouette can be purchased on Farfetch.com for $580.

Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps in black suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

Aquazzura creative director Edgardo Osorio is known for his trend-forward designs, and he has spoken favorably of the duchess.

“I admire her. She has incredible style and is an amazing role model. I’m deeply honored she wears the shoes all the time. She wears them very well,” he told FN in February.

Meghan Markle arrives with Prince Harry to the Festival of Remembrance in London Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA The “Suits” star accessorized the look with Jessica McCormack ruby drop earrings.

Held annually, the Festival of Remembrance is one of several events the British royal family attends to coincide with Remembrance Day, a U.K. memorial day honoring fallen soldiers. This year’s festival included performances from well-known entertainers such as Leona Lewis and James Blunt.

