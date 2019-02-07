Meghan Markle Honors Veterans With Prince Harry While Wearing Her Favorite Brands

Meghan Markle reached for two of her favorite brands for the Endeavor Fund Awards Thursday night.

Hitting the red carpet on the arm of Prince Harry, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex turned heads in a bespoke outfit by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, her wedding dress designer. The ensemble consisted of a collared white top with rolled-up sleeves paired with a black belly-hugging skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the red carpet at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the 37-year-old former “Suits” actress opted for another one of her go-to brands, Aquazzura. She went with their black suede Rendez Vous mules. The style, which retails for $750, features a classic pointed toe, a thick band of gold leather to keep the foot secure and a towering 4-inch stiletto heel. She further accessorized by adding a black Givenchy clutch — the same one which carried at the Royal Ascot races in June.

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura’s Rendez Vous suede mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper as ever in a sleek gray suit paired with a blue tie and classic black shoes. The Endeavor Fund, which Harry co-founded in 2012 along with his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, helps to aid wounded veterans through using sport as a means of recovery.

